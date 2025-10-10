Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Has $4.72 Million Holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 10.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 3.9% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF were worth $4,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CGGR. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2%

CGGR opened at $44.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $29.23 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

About Capital Group Growth ETF

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.