Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC cut its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ridgeline Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 309,400 shares in the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 30,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after buying an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $367,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $27.00 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

