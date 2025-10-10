Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $19.18 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 786,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132,363 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.17% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $19,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 380.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after buying an additional 1,486,385 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,245,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after buying an additional 1,158,797 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,689,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,461,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,383,000 after buying an additional 699,740 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock opened at $24.36 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.06 and a 52 week high of $24.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.32.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

