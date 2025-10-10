McKesson Corporation $MCK Shares Sold by 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the period. McKesson makes up 1.4% of 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its stake in McKesson by 64.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 46 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Up 0.3%

McKesson stock opened at $758.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $706.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $705.39. The stock has a market cap of $94.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.52. McKesson Corporation has a 12-month low of $492.39 and a 12-month high of $776.14.

McKesson Increases Dividend

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.08%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 657 shares in the company, valued at $436,031.19. This trade represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total transaction of $8,418,165.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This trade represents a 74.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,189 shares of company stock worth $16,722,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their price target on McKesson from $830.00 to $864.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Mizuho lifted their target price on McKesson from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $820.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $800.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.08.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCK

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.