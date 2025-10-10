iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC

Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DGRO. First Financial Bankshares Inc lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.7% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $68.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $54.09 and a 12-month high of $68.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.62.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

