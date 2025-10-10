M1 Capital Management LLC Has $8.32 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

M1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 64.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 131,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,596 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of M1 Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. M1 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $8,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,614,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,247,000 after acquiring an additional 540,216 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,223,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,528,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194,643 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $197,545,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,343,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,267,000 after acquiring an additional 902,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $190,961,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Up 29.6%

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $67.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $51.05 and a 12-month high of $66.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

