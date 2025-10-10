3Chopt Investment Partners LLC Raises Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. $CF

3Chopt Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 399.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in CF Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $262,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $276,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CF. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 price target on CF Industries and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CF Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up previously from $81.00) on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.14.

CF Industries Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of CF opened at $88.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.93. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.34 and a 12-month high of $104.45.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

About CF Industries

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.