Leo Wealth LLC Invests $477,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the period.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Small-Cap ETF
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Why Amazon’s Prime Day May Be the Catalyst for a Year-End Rally
- What Are Treasury Bonds?
- Let the Good Times Roll: 2 Stocks Showing No Signs of Slowing
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Café Culture Revival? 3 Stocks to Watch After Chick-fil-A’s Move
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.