Leo Wealth LLC Invests $477,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wit LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 254,243.2% in the 1st quarter. Wit LLC now owns 2,248,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,581,000 after buying an additional 2,247,510 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 68.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,972,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,325 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $312,278,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $224,221,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,616.7% in the first quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 912,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,402,000 after acquiring an additional 879,152 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $255.69 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $263.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $251.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.