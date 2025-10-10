Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,209,455 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,172,852,000 after purchasing an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Honeywell International by 8.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,335,476,000 after buying an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 9.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,038,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,278,563,000 after buying an additional 505,083 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,568,610 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,179,153,000 after buying an additional 283,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $1,150,929,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HON. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $9,339,375.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 10,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,807.72. The trade was a 80.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Down 2.7%

NASDAQ HON opened at $204.23 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $129.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter. Honeywell International has set its Q4 2023 guidance at 2.530-2.630 EPS. FY 2023 guidance at 9.100-9.200 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $1.19 dividend. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

