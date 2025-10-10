Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Has $47,000 Stake in Citigroup Inc. $C

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 6.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,101,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539,769 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,427,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,153,000 after purchasing an additional 195,013 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,839,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,466,000 after purchasing an additional 592,820 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 179.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,334,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 78.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 13,713,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,026,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on C. Barclays boosted their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Citigroup from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Dbs Bank cut Citigroup from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.68.

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.40, for a total transaction of $271,200.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $193,456. This represents a 58.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $95.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.37. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.51 and a 52-week high of $105.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $21.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 8.44%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. Citigroup has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.45%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.