Leo Wealth LLC Acquires 316 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 656 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 111.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 36 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit by 1,566.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 511.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $900.00 to $880.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Intuit from $742.00 to $868.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $791.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,475 shares in the company, valued at $9,570,146.25. The trade was a 2.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total transaction of $792,160.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This represents a 47.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,407 shares of company stock worth $1,614,913 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of INTU opened at $644.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $689.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $692.95. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $179.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

