McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC Invests $413,000 in W.W. Grainger, Inc. $GWW

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 33.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,444,000 after acquiring an additional 24,626 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.0% during the second quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,287,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 56,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $967.17 on Friday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $893.99 and a 52 week high of $1,227.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $981.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,016.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $46.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 49.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.76 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 38.500-40.250 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 40.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $9.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GWW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,176.00 to $1,007.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $1,125.00 to $1,035.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on W.W. Grainger from $1,215.00 to $1,160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays started coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $963.00 target price for the company. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,073.88.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, SVP Jonny M. Leroy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $992.86, for a total value of $496,430.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 1,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,758,355.06. This represents a 22.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Free Report)

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

