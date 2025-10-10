Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,116 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $5,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNDF. Dunhill Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 985.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $31.92 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.66.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

