SteelPeak Wealth LLC Invests $212,000 in Trane Technologies plc $TT

SteelPeak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,377,000 after acquiring an additional 221,206 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 9.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,722,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,297,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,421 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Trane Technologies by 7.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,585,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,044,000 after acquiring an additional 241,910 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $877,468,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Trane Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,584,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,877,000 after acquiring an additional 17,292 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $445.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $499.00 to $494.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $500.00 to $544.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $495.00 to $485.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $457.73.

Trane Technologies Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $418.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $298.15 and a 12-month high of $476.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $419.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $408.30.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.050-13.050 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 29.82%.

Insider Activity at Trane Technologies

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 22,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total value of $9,223,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 123,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,722,330. This represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

