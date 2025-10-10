Ramirez Asset Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,077 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 340.4% in the first quarter. Bayforest Capital Ltd now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new stake in D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in D.R. Horton by 53.2% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 406 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, Director Michael R. Buchanan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.74, for a total value of $180,740.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 1,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,622.82. This represents a 45.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,848. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price objective on D.R. Horton and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised D.R. Horton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

DHI opened at $151.23 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.72. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.44 and a 12-month high of $195.50.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 12.83%.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

