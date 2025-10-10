Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. $PAYX

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Paychex by 122.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Paychex during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PAYX. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Paychex from $158.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $141.29.

Insider Transactions at Paychex

In related news, CEO John B. Gibson sold 12,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.92, for a total transaction of $1,755,550.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,755 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,669.60. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 1.1%

NASDAQ PAYX opened at $125.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.05 and a 200 day moving average of $143.86. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.02 and a 1 year high of $161.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The business services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 27.85% and a return on equity of 45.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Paychex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.428-5.528 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 97.08%.

About Paychex

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.