Hubbell Inc $HUBB Shares Purchased by Ramirez Asset Management Inc.

Ramirez Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hubbell Inc (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hubbell in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Hubbell by 21.1% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Hubbell by 360.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $418.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $431.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $398.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. Hubbell Inc has a 12-month low of $299.42 and a 12-month high of $481.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $0.57. Hubbell had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 27.63%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Hubbell has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.650-18.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Inc will post 17.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HUBB shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $420.00 to $431.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hubbell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $490.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $472.63.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

