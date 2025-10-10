Vivid Wealth Management LLC Sells 263 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Vivid Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,663 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth about $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Progressive by 15.8% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progressive by 60.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 11,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,213 shares in the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on Progressive from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets set a $252.00 price target on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive from $275.00 to $273.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $279.63.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 476,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. The trade was a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 6,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.22, for a total value of $1,555,052.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,679,806.24. The trade was a 29.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $241.90 on Friday. The Progressive Corporation has a 1 year low of $228.54 and a 1 year high of $292.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $259.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Progressive’s payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Further Reading

