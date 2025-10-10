Vivid Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Vivid Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the quarter. Vivid Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 53,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,258,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 359.7% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 21,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 16,802 shares in the last quarter. M. Kraus & Co bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 207.5% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 230,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,477,000 after buying an additional 155,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 37,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.41.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.1%

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $79.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $255.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.48. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $57.35 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 30.82%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

