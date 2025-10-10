Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $6,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $1,456,768,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 282.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,875,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $433,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,183 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Prologis by 13.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,965,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,113,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,454 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth approximately $98,308,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,339,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,564,533,000 after acquiring an additional 869,310 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $2,783,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 414 shares in the company, valued at $46,090.62. This trade represents a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,019. This represents a 9.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,095 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Prologis from $119.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.58.

Prologis Trading Down 1.4%

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.40 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $127.65.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 40.29%.Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

