Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 160 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,253 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,929.0% during the 1st quarter. Elliott Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,725,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,941,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950,000 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 20.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 158,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,825 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $253,000. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $1,457,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $292,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2%

PSX stock opened at $131.10 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $91.01 and a twelve month high of $142.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $52.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.62.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.59. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 1.27%.The company had revenue of $33.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 115.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael A. Heim purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.97 per share, with a total value of $125,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 12,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,056.71. This represents a 9.06% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares in the company, valued at $4,842,180. The trade was a 11.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,850 shares of company stock worth $1,188,910. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on PSX. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $154.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

