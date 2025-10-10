Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Invests $312,000 in Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 891 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COIN. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 20.0% in the second quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 180 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Coinbase Global by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 323 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coinbase Global by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Coinbase Global stock opened at $387.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $286.10. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $142.58 and a 12-month high of $444.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.79). Coinbase Global had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 40.87%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Coinbase Global’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $369.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Argus started coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $301.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.12.

Insider Transactions at Coinbase Global

In other news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 198,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.87, for a total transaction of $78,897,621.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526 shares in the company, valued at $209,279.62. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 15,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.80, for a total transaction of $4,798,441.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 82,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,587,542.40. This trade represents a 15.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,764 shares of company stock worth $273,595,798. Company insiders own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

