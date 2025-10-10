Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $722,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $966,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of AMP opened at $491.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $500.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $501.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $396.14 and a 1 year high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $9.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $530.00 to $484.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. William Blair lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $539.50.

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,599,613.83. This trade represents a 47.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,312,615.08. The trade was a 36.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

