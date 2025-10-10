Katamaran Capital LLP Has $2.30 Million Stake in Nutanix $NTNX

Katamaran Capital LLP raised its position in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 29.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares during the quarter. Nutanix makes up about 2.1% of Katamaran Capital LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Katamaran Capital LLP’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $2,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $29,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at $30,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 98.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 504 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Price Performance

NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $68.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.52. Nutanix has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $83.36. The company has a market cap of $18.49 billion, a PE ratio of 107.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 0.51.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $653.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a net margin of 7.42% and a negative return on equity of 28.01%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. This represents a 13.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $892,370.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,948,262.58. This represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock valued at $12,218,560 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nutanix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.67.

Nutanix Profile

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

