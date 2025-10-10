AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Callan Family Office LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after purchasing an additional 16,487 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in AbbVie by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,257,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,401,000 after purchasing an additional 14,307 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. TFR Capital LLC. now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its position in AbbVie by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AbbVie news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This trade represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares in the company, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their target price on AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AbbVie from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.38.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:ABBV opened at $231.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.58. The company has a market capitalization of $408.13 billion, a PE ratio of 110.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.93 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 312.38%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Articles

