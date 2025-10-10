Lee Financial Co Purchases 7,204 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF $IVW

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364,405 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 5.8% of Lee Financial Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $40,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LongView Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. LongView Wealth Management now owns 10,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of IVW opened at $122.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.01. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $79.31 and a 1-year high of $122.24.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

