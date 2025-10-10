US Bancorp DE Cuts Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 854,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,670 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $94,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 8,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at $18,120,661.35. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,402,130 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.08.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $116.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.57 and a 200 day moving average of $110.19. The firm has a market cap of $144.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.34. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $121.83.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

