Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. $ASR Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (NYSE:ASR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned approximately 0.07% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste worth $6,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 309,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $84,339,000 after acquiring an additional 172,654 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,197,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 115,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,498,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 75,043 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 10,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 43,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,873,000 after acquiring an additional 12,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ASR shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

NYSE ASR opened at $313.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.77. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. has a 12 month low of $248.88 and a 12 month high of $360.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $326.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $314.79.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (NYSE:ASR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.01 by ($2.21). The business had revenue of $464.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 37.14%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. will post 23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $8.0427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s dividend payout ratio is currently 146.89%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlán.

