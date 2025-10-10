Boston Scientific Corporation $BSX Shares Sold by Optas LLC

Optas LLC lowered its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,588,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,577,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,945 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,610,487 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,108 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 114.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,819,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $302,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,019 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,143,332 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,426,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,524 shares during the period. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,146,218 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $552,755,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290,414 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.63, for a total transaction of $1,811,459.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,268. This represents a 42.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.03, for a total value of $424,120.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,959,328.37. This represents a 17.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 174,214 shares of company stock valued at $17,972,457. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSX stock opened at $97.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $144.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $80.64 and a 12-month high of $109.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.92.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 13.55%.The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Boston Scientific has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, July 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

