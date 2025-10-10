Optas LLC Grows Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Optas LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 83.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,399,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,416 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 49.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,781,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,583,000 after purchasing an additional 587,036 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $569,217,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 6,237.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,350,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,618 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 880,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,313,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 3,836 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.84, for a total transaction of $1,606,670.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 31,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,194,716.52. This trade represents a 10.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on HCA shares. UBS Group set a $465.00 target price on HCA Healthcare in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.31.

NYSE HCA opened at $418.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $375.04. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.98 and a 1-year high of $439.01.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.20 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.49 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 7,363.11% and a net margin of 8.21%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at 25.500-27.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.11%.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

