Optas LLC Purchases Shares of 1,216 Ecolab Inc. $ECL

Optas LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ECL. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 176.7% in the first quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 70.6% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Performance

NYSE:ECL opened at $272.34 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.62 and a 1 year high of $286.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day moving average of $262.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.01). Ecolab had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. Ecolab has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.020-2.120 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.420-7.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 34.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ECL. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Ecolab to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Monday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Suzanne M. Vautrinot sold 1,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.16, for a total value of $383,398.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 11,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,108.84. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $278.51 per share, with a total value of $167,106.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,640,663.03. This represents a 3.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

