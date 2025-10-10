Analyzing Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH)

Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB – Get Free Report) and Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Similarweb has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its share price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zhihu has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Similarweb and Zhihu”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Similarweb $249.91 million 3.07 -$11.46 million ($0.35) -25.85 Zhihu $493.05 million 0.86 -$23.54 million $0.22 22.09

Similarweb has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zhihu. Similarweb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zhihu, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Similarweb and Zhihu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Similarweb -10.84% -88.03% -9.36% Zhihu 4.34% 3.24% 2.36%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.6% of Similarweb shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.9% of Zhihu shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of Similarweb shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Zhihu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Similarweb and Zhihu, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Similarweb 1 1 9 0 2.73 Zhihu 0 1 1 0 2.50

Similarweb currently has a consensus price target of $14.88, suggesting a potential upside of 64.38%. Zhihu has a consensus price target of $4.70, suggesting a potential downside of 3.29%. Given Similarweb’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Similarweb is more favorable than Zhihu.

Summary

Similarweb beats Zhihu on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Similarweb

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies. It also provides sales intelligence solutions for its customers to access relevant buying signals and digital insights of their customers to generate leads quickly; and shopper intelligence solutions for its customers to analyze a view of their customers' digital journeys, monitor consumer demand, increase brand visibility in the search process, and optimize category and product level conversion in the purchase process. In addition, the company offers investor intelligence solutions for its customers to access an end-to-end view of market, sector, and company performance to ideate and monitor investment opportunities; forecast market performance; and perform due diligence. Further, it provides data-as-a-service and advisory services. The company serves retail, consumer packaged goods, consumer finance, consultancies, marketing and advertising agencies, media and publishers, business-to-business software, payment processors, travel, and institutional investors. Similarweb Ltd. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Givatayim, Israel.

About Zhihu

Zhihu Inc. operates an online content community in the People’s Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services. It also offers information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit. Zhihu Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People’s Republic of China.

