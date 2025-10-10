PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives $2.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Saturday, September 27th.

Get PLAYSTUDIOS alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PLAYSTUDIOS

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PLAYSTUDIOS

PLAYSTUDIOS Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 49.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 8,159 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 5,260.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 134,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 131,515 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter valued at about $203,000. 37.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MYPS opened at $0.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $119.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.22. PLAYSTUDIOS has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.29.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 12.00%. PLAYSTUDIOS has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

About PLAYSTUDIOS

(Get Free Report)

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States and internationally. The company's game portfolio includes a diverse range of titles comprising social casino, card, puzzle, and adventure games. It also offers POP! Slots, myVEGAS Slots, my KONAMI Slots, MGM Slots Live, myVEGAS Blackjack, myVEGAS Bingo, Tetris, Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, Jumbline 2, Sudoku, and Mahjong games.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLAYSTUDIOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.