Optas LLC Sells 212 Shares of Toyota Motor Corporation $TM

Optas LLC cut its stake in Toyota Motor Corporation (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,521 shares of the company’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 27.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 10.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 53,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 5,262 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 14.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $373,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toyota Motor Price Performance

TM stock opened at $192.61 on Friday. Toyota Motor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $202.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $195.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $259.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.67 by ($0.20). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 8.77%.The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.73 billion. Toyota Motor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.100-14.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Corporation will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TM shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

About Toyota Motor

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

See Also

