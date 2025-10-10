fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.6250.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FUBO. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $3.00 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:FUBO opened at $3.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 2.38. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $1.21 and a 12-month high of $6.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.45.

In other news, Director Daniel V. Leff sold 66,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $243,104.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 390,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,771.36. This trade represents a 14.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. sold 59,694 shares of fuboTV stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total transaction of $216,092.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 8,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,396.26. This represents a 87.31% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 426,849 shares of company stock worth $1,660,612 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

