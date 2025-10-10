TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.0417.

TXNM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.25 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of TXNM Energy in a report on Saturday, September 27th.

Institutional Trading of TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXNM. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in TXNM Energy by 1,307.0% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXNM Energy stock opened at $56.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.78 and a 200-day moving average of $55.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.06. TXNM Energy has a 1-year low of $42.09 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.02%.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

