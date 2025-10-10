Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bio-Techne (TECH)

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ: TECH) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/8/2025 – Bio-Techne had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/7/2025 – Bio-Techne had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $72.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/6/2025 – Bio-Techne was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/27/2025 – Bio-Techne had its “sell (d+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/3/2025 – Bio-Techne was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating.

9/2/2025 – Bio-Techne was given a new $73.00 price target on by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/21/2025 – Bio-Techne was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $55.00.

Bio-Techne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

