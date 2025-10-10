Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Hold (C-)” Rating for Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

HCC has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Warrior Met Coal from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets set a $55.00 price objective on Warrior Met Coal and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.50.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $65.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.24. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $75.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.39. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 3.30%.The firm had revenue of $297.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5,173.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 52,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 51,169 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 5,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 11,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 325.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

