Weiss Ratings Reiterates Sell (D) Rating for Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on VG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Venture Global from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on shares of Venture Global in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Venture Global from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of NYSE:VG opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. Venture Global has a 12 month low of $6.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.84.

In other news, insider Thomas Earl sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $6,845,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,561,011 over the last ninety days. 86.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

