Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Buy (B-)” Rating for Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS)

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating reiterated by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research note issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

VTS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Vitesse Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Research cut Vitesse Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Vitesse Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vitesse Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Vitesse Energy Price Performance

Shares of Vitesse Energy stock opened at $22.77 on Wednesday. Vitesse Energy has a one year low of $18.90 and a one year high of $28.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. The stock has a market cap of $879.15 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Vitesse Energy (NYSE:VTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.50. Vitesse Energy had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.12%.The company had revenue of $81.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.78 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vitesse Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vitesse Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 43.5% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 179.6% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 61.9% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 9,896 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Vitesse Energy during the second quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Vitesse Energy by 70.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

Vitesse Energy Company Profile

Vitesse Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of non-operated oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It owns and acquires non-operated working interest and royalty interest ownership in the Williston Basin properties located in North Dakota and Montana.

