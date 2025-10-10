CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Earns Hold (C+) Rating from Weiss Ratings

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c+)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CACI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $407.00 to $544.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. William Blair upgraded CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on CACI International from $576.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $575.00 target price on CACI International in a research report on Friday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $548.73.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $511.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $490.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.30. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.63. CACI International has a 12-month low of $318.60 and a 12-month high of $588.26.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $8.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $1.86. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

In other CACI International news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.82, for a total value of $5,014,443.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 101,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,038,971.52. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 365,479 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $168,329,000 after purchasing an additional 77,677 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $142,346,000 after purchasing an additional 54,905 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CACI International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 200,214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $73,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,804 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in CACI International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,078 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 59,546 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,386,000 after purchasing an additional 20,729 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

