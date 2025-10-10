Weiss Ratings Reaffirms Hold (C-) Rating for Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE)

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on VRE. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Veris Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Veris Residential from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Get Veris Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on VRE

Veris Residential Stock Performance

Veris Residential stock opened at $14.58 on Wednesday. Veris Residential has a 12-month low of $13.69 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.16.

Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Veris Residential had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $75.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.06 million. Veris Residential has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.640 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veris Residential will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veris Residential

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veris Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $810,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,142,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,330,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 1,629.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 22,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 21,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Veris Residential by 110.4% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.04% of the company’s stock.

About Veris Residential

(Get Free Report)

Veris Residential, Inc is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today’s residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veris Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veris Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.