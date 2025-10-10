Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D+)” Rating for Macerich (NYSE:MAC)

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d+)” rating reissued by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Friday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

Get Macerich alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Macerich

Macerich Trading Down 0.8%

Macerich stock opened at $17.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 2.23. Macerich has a 12-month low of $12.48 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $249.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.19 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 41.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Macerich will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Macerich

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Macerich by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,022,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $65,090,000 after purchasing an additional 552,194 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Macerich by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 167,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,873,000 after buying an additional 47,089 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Macerich in the 1st quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Macerich by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 367,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,306,000 after buying an additional 12,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich’s portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.