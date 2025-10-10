Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.26. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 584,260 shares trading hands.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 124,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,451 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 41,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investor Services LLC now owns 30,496 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,605 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 8,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

