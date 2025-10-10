Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.34 and traded as low as $5.26. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund shares last traded at $5.27, with a volume of 584,260 shares trading hands.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Down 0.1%
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.34.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.
