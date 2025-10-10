Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. Corus Entertainment shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 800 shares.
Corus Entertainment Price Performance
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.28.
Corus Entertainment Company Profile
Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment consists of specialty television networks, conventional television stations, digital and streaming platforms, a social digital agency, and a social media creator network; and provides technology and media services.
