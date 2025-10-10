Mosaic Capital (CVE:M) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mosaic Capital Co. (CVE:M – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.50 and traded as low as C$5.49. Mosaic Capital shares last traded at C$5.50, with a volume of 2,850 shares traded.
Mosaic Capital Trading Up 0.5%
The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.50 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.87, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.88 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89.
About Mosaic Capital
Mosaic Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, growth capital, mature, buyouts, and middle market investments. It prefers to invest in consumer discretionary, consumer staples, energy, financials, healthcare, industrials, information technology, materials, telecommunication services, utilities sectors and infrastructure, distribution, construction, business services, oil and gas services, manufacturing and real estate industries.
