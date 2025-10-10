Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.49 and traded as high as $0.60. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 963 shares trading hands.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Trading Up 9.1%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.83.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite for sale in the worldwide jewelry market. It operates through the following business segments: Online Channels and Traditional. The Online Channels segment refers to the e-commerce outlets, including charlesandcolvard.com, third-party online marketplaces, drop-ship, other pure-play, and e-commerce outlets.

