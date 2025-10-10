Venturi Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 21.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of VV opened at $310.27 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.40 and a twelve month high of $311.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $300.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

