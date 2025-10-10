Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 385 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. $BTI

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BTI. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in British American Tobacco during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BTI shares. Argus raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at $51.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $105.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.42. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $34.17 and a 12 month high of $59.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.03.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

