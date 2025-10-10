Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL Shares Sold by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $10,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 234.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 2.4%

ODFL opened at $141.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.03. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.69 and a 12 month high of $233.26.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 21.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $143.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $183.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.09.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

